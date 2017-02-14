Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar notified the UFC that he is retiring from MMA according to a report from Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com.
Despite the suspension, Lesnar was still considered an active fighter and was subject to random drug tests by USADA. By retiring, his suspension has been frozen and he is no longer subject to UFC's drug testing program. If he were to return, he would have to complete the five months remaining on his suspension and would be subject to random drug testing during that period.
Lesnar would have been eligible to return to MMA on July 15th, 2017. He is retiring from the sport with a record of 5-3, with one No Contest.
