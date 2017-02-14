Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar notified the UFC that he is retiring from MMA according to a report from Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com.

Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016, defeating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision. Lesnar failed two drug tests related to the fight, having twice tested positive for anti-estrogenic agent Hydroxy-clomiphene. One test was on the day of the fight, while the other was weeks before on June 28th. Lesnar was suspended for one year and he also agreed to pay a $250,000 fine as part of a settlement with the Nevada attorney general's office. Lesnar's victory over Hunt was also overturned into a No Contest.

Despite the suspension, Lesnar was still considered an active fighter and was subject to random drug tests by USADA. By retiring, his suspension has been frozen and he is no longer subject to UFC's drug testing program. If he were to return, he would have to complete the five months remaining on his suspension and would be subject to random drug testing during that period.

Lesnar would have been eligible to return to MMA on July 15th, 2017. He is retiring from the sport with a record of 5-3, with one No Contest.

