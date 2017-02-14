- As seen above, new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt received his custom title plates backstage at tonight's SmackDown.

- WWE fans voted Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose as their favorite company couple in the Valentine's social media tournament that wrapped today. They beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the finals.

