Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere match has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Ontario, California.

The match was made by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan after a backstage brawl between the two on tonight's SmackDown, seen below. After feuding for the past few months, Nikki vs. Natalya at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended in a double count out.

WWE posted the following on next week's match:

After months of verbal assaults, blindside attacks and raucous brawls, Nikki Bella and Natalya will finally settle the score when they face off in a Falls Count Anywhere Match next week on SmackDown LIVE. The match announcement was spurred on by SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan after the two Superstars got into another scrap, this time in Bryan's office. Realizing that this issue could not continue much longer without some serious and dangerous repercussions, Bryan scheduled for the two to compete in a Falls Count Anywhere Match next week on Team Blue. Who will come out the winner in one of WWE's most unpredictable contests? Find out next week on SmackDown LIVE!

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.