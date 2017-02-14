- A special for Saturday's Bellator 172 event will air Tuesday evening on Spike at midnight ET. The series, "Countdown to Bellator 172," features an in-depth look at the main event between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione.

Emelianenko makes his Bellator debut after signing with the promotion last year. "The Last Emperor" was once regarded as the best fighter in the world and will be competing in the U.S. for the first time in four years.

The 30-minute documentary features rarely seen PRIDE fight footage, a revealing sit-down interview of Fedor and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and interviews with Randy Couture, Royce Gracie and more.

Mitrione made a name for himself on The Ultimate Fighter before spending several years in the UFC. He is a former NFL player.

- Conor McGregor took to social media late Tuesday evening after his series of meetings in Las Vegas and appeared to be an end to any talk of a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather.

It was reported on Tuesday that the two sides were in series talks for a boxing bout, but McGregor says Mayweather has "retired" upon his arrival in Las Vegas. Mayweather, an unbeaten former boxing world champion, retired two years ago from the sport.

@

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. pic.twitter.com/z9EcxBJaDr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 15, 2017

- All but one fight set for this Sunday at UFC Fight Night 105 will air on FOX Sports 1, as officials have released the complete fight card. Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne square off in the main event, with Hector Lombard welcoming Johny Hendricks to the middleweight division.

Below is the complete fight card:

Event Date: 2017/02/19

Venue: Scotiabank Centre

Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/9 p.m. ET)

* Heavyweight: Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis

* Middleweight: Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard

* Featherweight: Gavin Tucker vs. Sam Sicilia

* Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Cezar Ferreira

* Female Bantamweight: Gina Mazany vs. Sara McMann

* Lightweight: Alessandro Ricci vs. Paul Felder

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/7 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Nordine Taleb vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

* Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos

* Bantamweight: Reginaldo Vieir vs. Aiemann Zahabi

* Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Jack Marshman

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Ryan Janes vs. Gerald Meerschaert

