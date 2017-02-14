- This Fallout video from tonight's WWE SmackDown features James Ellsworth and Carmella after Ellsworth was able to avoid a match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Carmella believes Ellsworth would've won and says Ambrose is scared of Ellsworth, but she still won't give him a Valentine's Day hug.

- New SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi announced on tonight's SmackDown that she suffered an injury during her win over Alexa Bliss at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday. She did not provide any details on the injury but it sounds like it's minor. Naomi did note that she didn't even notice the injury until she returned to her room later that night. It sounds like her status is still up in the air as they did an angle to set up the Bliss vs. Naomi rematch for next week but the match wasn't confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

- Below is new video of Finn Balor doing rehab at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama:

