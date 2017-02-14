- As noted, at the end of tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, Randy Orton confronted WWE Champion Bray Wyatt after Wyatt successfully defended his championship in a three-way match against AJ Styles and John Cena. Orton pledged his undying allegiance to Wyatt and said that he could not face him at WrestleMania 33.

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on Talking Smack that a battle royal will take place on next week's SmackDown with the winner going on to face Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania. AJ Styles is the first name confirmed for the battle royal.

- The Big Show will be appearing at the Dallas Autorama at the Dallas Market Center in Dallas, TX from 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 17. You can get more details at autorama.com.

- Former WWE and TNA Superstar - and Wrestling Inc. podcaster - Matt Morgan will be returning to the ring for a "Wrestling For Autism" event on Saturday, April 22nd in East Haven, CT. Robbie E, Willie Mack and Cortez Castro are also scheduled for the show. You can get more details at KOAutismCT.com.

- Speaking of Morgan, he seemed to tease a more permanent return to wrestling on Instagram today, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.