- As noted, Randy Orton pledged his "undying allegiance" to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at the end of last night's WWE SmackDown and said that he would not face Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. Above is video of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announcing a battle royal for next week's SmackDown with the winner going on to face Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania. As noted, AJ Styles is the first name confirmed for the battle royal.

- The dark match after last night's SmackDown and 205 Live tapings saw Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeat The Miz. The Miz cut a promo on the crowd and sang to Maryse for Valentine's Day, however Ambrose kept interrupting. Ambrose ended up getting the win with Dirty Deeds.

