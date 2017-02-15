- As noted, Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella as the favorite WWE couple in the Valentine's social media tournament that ended yesterday. Renee commented on the win, writing:

Well would ya look at that!!! Happy Valentines Day, lovers!! ?????? https://t.co/dLF0Y6Hco8 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) February 15, 2017

See Also Renee Young Talks Dean Ambrose Being Hesitant To Be In Total Divas, How Their Relationship Started

- WWE will be holding a television taping in Kentucky for the first time in seven years with a SmackDown Live show at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on April 18th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. WWE stopped going to the state after Kentucky banned blood in wrestling, which would have caused them to stop a match due to bleeding. According to WDRB.com, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin changed state law last year and appointed new regulators to rewrite the rules.

"The wrestlers and entertainers in that field are now subject to the same exact regulations that all the combat sport athletes are," said Chad Miller, Chairman of the newly formed Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Council (KBWC).

It was noted that companies have to inform the Council if there might be blood shed ahead of time, and all wrestlers must provide blood tests to screen for diseases like HIV and hepatitis, which WWE does already. A medical attendant approved by the KBWC must also attend the event. It was noted that the state takes 5% of every ticket sold, which led to the rule changes.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.