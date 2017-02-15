- Former Huddersfield Giants footballer Eorl Crabtree, who was in attendance at the WWE UK Championship tournament last month, was interviewed by The Sun. Crabtree spoke to WWE officials at the event, and noted that they are looking at recruiting rugby players.

"They are now looking at rugby league players," Crabtree said. "They can see an opportunity for them to get involved.We are big, athletic, not scared of contact and know some of the wrestling techniques as standard. Our guys could be ideal and there are training camps already set up, including one in Leeds. You've got to be tough, fit and physical and we fit into that category, and we enjoy the showmanship. The WWE are going to make some noise over here and I'm excited about that and the chance of pointing some league boys their way."

Crabtree, 34, noted that he was invited by WWE to attend the Performance Center, and he may make some appearances for them down the road.

"They wanted to know what I was doing after rugby league but because of my age and injuries, it wouldn't have worked out being a wrestler, even though they were really keen to get me training," Crabtree said. "There could still be a couple of cameo appearances. I'm not entirely sure yet, but it was something more than that. The WWE were interested in that part of my story and the future of British wrestling. They invited me over to have a look at their recruitment centre and NXT, which is essentially their division one, you go from there into the top echelon – Smackdown and Raw."

- As noted, WWE will return to Kentucky after seven years after state regulators changed their policy on blood during events. In addition to a SmackDown Live show in Louisville on April 18th, they will run a SmackDown house show at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY, the night before on April 17th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

- Finn Balor posted the video below of himself doing the demon crawl at rehab this week.

#DemonCrawl Rehab with @wilk_kevin ( @cutandsewdublin shirt ) A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

