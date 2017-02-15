- Above, WWE put out Tajiri's entrance music entitled, "Green Mist." After being gone from WWE for twelve years, Tajiri returned to primarily work on their 205 Live show. Brian Kendrick has been on the receiving end of his green mist sprays on a couple occasions.

- As noted in November, Vader told fans that he had about two years to live due to congestive heart failure. While some of his updates from there on had some promise from other doctor visits, he sent this tweet out yesterday:

As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) February 14, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.