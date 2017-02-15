Source: ESPN

Nikki Bella recently spoke with ESPN on a number of topics outside of her wrestling life. Here are some of the highlights:

Working in WWE without Brie:

"In the beginning I kind of felt like lonely, and I kind of embraced it. Hey, now actually I can prove the people that I'm an individual, I just don't have to be a Bella Twin to make a name for myself here. I can be Nikki Bella, Fearless Nikki, and I've really enjoyed that. But there are moments like the Royal Rumble or different moments that I wish I could share with Brie, and I do miss seeing her out there. Like when I do tag matches [I think], 'Oh I miss my sister Brie.' So it has its ups and downs."

Becoming an Aunt:

"I can't wait. My sister has this amazing glow. I feel like this is my first child; she's my identical twin too, so I'm very, very excited."

Her teenage idol:

"My idol was Jennifer Lopez. I was maturing in a way that all my friends weren't. How is it that I'm 10 and I look 15 and all my friends don't? I'm so proud to be a Latina. Growing up and being Latina and growing up with my father and getting to do a lot of the Hispanic traditions, I loved it."

Nikki Bella also discussed her heritage and shooting for Latina Magazine. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

