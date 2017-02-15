Glenn Rubenstein ( @GlennRubenstein ) and Raj Giri ( @RajGiri_303 ) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- Randy Orton giving up title shot at WrestleMania

- Battle royal on SmackDown next week to determine new top contender

- Does any of this actually change WrestleMania plans?

- John Cena taking time off after WrestleMania

And more!

Also, don't forget to try out DDPY, specifically their awesome Max Pack, used by the likes of Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Mick Foley and tons of other WWE stars who love using DDPY. For a limited time, you can get the DDPY DVDs for 25% off plus 3 months of full access to the DDP YOGA NOW App, or if you're into digital only, you can get just the DDP YOGA NOW App for 25% off. You can also buy a max or combo pack at 25% off and you can get 50% off the second one. You can sign up at DDPYoga.com/WrestlingInc.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.