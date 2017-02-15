As noted earlier, Linda McMahon was sworn in as the head of the Small Business Administration on Tuesday. Below is the McMahon family with President Donald Trump and it looks like they brought him a gift, a photo of Vince McMahon getting his head shaved by Trump at WrestleMania 23.

It should be noted that the photo has not been posted on the social media accounts of Triple H or any of the McMahons. This also may be the first time that Shane McMahon and Triple H have been together publicly for a photograph since Shane returned to the company last year.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has stunned 46 percent of the people in this photo, including the president. pic.twitter.com/GKkz0cjB5d — Dan McQuade (@dhm) February 15, 2017

