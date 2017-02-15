- Above is Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talking about their first kiss that occurred six years ago. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is nearing 280k subscribers.

spoke with Express Sports and talked about who he still wants to face in the WWE.

"There are many whom I am yet to compete with," Styles said. "There are some Raw guys but one person I would like to lay my hands on is Randy Orton."

- WWEShop.com's latest sale is up to 30% on select Championship Titles and Side Plates. No code is needed, you can receive the discount by clicking here. The sale runs until February 16, 2:59am EST.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.