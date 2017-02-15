Join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated enhancement talents

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeated Liv Morgan and Ember Moon

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out to talk about losing the NXT Tag Team Titles. They want a rematch. Ellering comes out with the champs and announces that they will get the rematch in two weeks. The Revival attacks DIY with cheap shots

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Trent Seven

