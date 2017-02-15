- Above is a clip from this week's final episode of Legends with JBL, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart talking about how he became known as The Mouth of The South.

Rich Swann turns 26 years old today. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion returned to TV on last night's show after being out with a foot injury for a few weeks. He defeated Noam Dar.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. enhancement talents

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

