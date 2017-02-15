- Above is a clip from this week's final episode of Legends with JBL, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart talking about how he became known as The Mouth of The South.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. enhancement talents
* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
