- Above, Zack Ryder unboxes the new Kane and Shawn Michaels Funko WWE Pop! figures, which are exclusive only at Walgreens. Part way through the video Ryder wears the back brace that he wore when Kane rolled him (while he was in a wheelchair) off the stage on Raw.
- Shawn Michaels met up with the Pittsburgh Pengiuns "HBK Line" to help with a fundraiser for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. At one point, Michaels helped shear former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brett Keisel's beard as part of the charity event.
Two HBKs.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2017
Two Pittsburgh beards.
One big fundraiser for @ChildrensPgh!
We're ready to shear @bkeisel99's beard! pic.twitter.com/m2x4cYnfx8
#ShearDaBeard pic.twitter.com/1sFjOan6CS— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 14, 2017
