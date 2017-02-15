- Above, Zack Ryder unboxes the new Kane and Shawn Michaels Funko WWE Pop! figures, which are exclusive only at Walgreens. Part way through the video Ryder wears the back brace that he wore when Kane rolled him (while he was in a wheelchair) off the stage on Raw.

Mick Foley will be making appearances at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida on February 17th-19th to sign autographs at the Pensacola Comic Con. You can purchase tickets to the event by clicking here

- Shawn Michaels met up with the Pittsburgh Pengiuns "HBK Line" to help with a fundraiser for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. At one point, Michaels helped shear former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brett Keisel's beard as part of the charity event.

Two HBKs.

Two Pittsburgh beards.

One big fundraiser for @ChildrensPgh!



We're ready to shear @bkeisel99's beard! pic.twitter.com/m2x4cYnfx8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2017

