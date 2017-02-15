- Above is a new WWE Supercard promo for season 3, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.
* April 4th at 7pm, Book Revue in Huntington, Long Island
* April 5th at 6pm, Barnes & Noble on Warren Street in Manhattan
* April 6th at 6pm, Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ
- Big Show tweeted the following photo today as he prepares to face NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33:
With my trainer Dodd. We're training for 'Mania -- hope you are too, @Shaq. #CountingTheWeeks @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OPco8Lw2BP— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 15, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.