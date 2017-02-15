2K today announced availability of the newest update to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, the latest iteration of 2K's popular WWE collectible card-battling game. They posted a funny trailer featuring Ric Flair's retirement at WrestleMania 24, which you can watch above. They sent us this press release:

WWE SuperCard – Season 3 Update Now Available 2K today announced availability of the newest update to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, the latest iteration of 2K's popular WWE collectible card-battling game. Today's free update, for iOS and Android devices, introduces a brand new "Attitudes" emote-based system, as well as the arrival of Hardened, Elite and Ultimate Fusion cards. The new Attitudes system lets players send WWE Superstar-themed emotes to online competitors in live PVP modes such as Ranked and Royal Rumble. Kicking off the trash talk, all players will receive a selection of nine Attitudes for free, with additional Attitudes available for purchase through the in-game store. A minimum of one new Attitude is expected to debut every month.



In addition to the Attitudes system, today's update includes Hardened, Elite, and Ultimate Fusion cards. Officer Dango and NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Akam, Scott Dawson, and more are all debuting as Fusions in Season 3.

You can check out screenshots from the update below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.