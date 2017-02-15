Source: Gorilla Position

Filmed for the Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE Channel 4 documentary in the UK, Nikki Bella tells the show's director and host of the 'Gorilla Position' podcast James Delow about what really went down with her career-shortening neck surgery, as seen in the video above. Below are some of the highlights:

"When your legs and feet start to go numb, you just started to realize, like, 'Okay, somethings happening.' I was out for so long because we were trying so much to avoid surgery, even though every surgeon was like 'You can't avoid this, nothing is going to fix this,' but I still had hope like 'No, I'll do this or I'll do that, this all should help,' but none of it did.

Potentially never wrestling again:

"With this surgery, the craziest thing was finding out, 'Oh, by the way, you can never wrestle again, this is it for you,' and I was like, 'I'm just not going to accept that.'"

Getting back to wrestling:

"I was so grateful to be back in the ring, every time I step foot in that ring it's honestly a blessing. I think that's why I have a permanent smile on my face now. Whoever would have thought I'd make a good babyface, but it's just because every time I walk out, I'm like 'Yay! I could actually do this."

Nikki Bella also discussed what would have happened had the initial surgery didn't work.

