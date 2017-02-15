Source: Tampa Bay Times

Lanny Poffo spoke with the Tampa Bay Times about Andre the Giant after news broke about Andre's upcoming documentary. Here are some of the highlights:

"Andre hated baby oil, but Randy wouldn't stop wearing it. He stubbornly said Andre's gimmick is being a giant and mine is baby oil. He never backed down from Andre and they never got along because of it."

After getting Andre a deck a cards before a show:

"Playing cards was his one of his favorite things to do in life. He took his big hand, put it behind my neck and gave me a kiss on both cheeks. From then on he called me 'boss man.' I was like the mouse that took the thorn out of his paw and we were friends for life."

Wrestling others:

"He never physically took advantage of people, but he could have if he wanted to. He was careful with everyone. He didn't want to hurt people."

Lanny Poffo and other wrestlers talked more about Andre's past and how he was a gentle giant. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

