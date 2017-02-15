- Above is Neville's entrance theme "Break Orbit" ('17 Remix). Since returning to action in December, Neville has been on a tear in the Cruiserweight division. He was able to win the title away from Rich Swann at the Royal Rumble and will be facing Jack Gallagher at Fastlane on March 5th.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Superstar do you feel is most deserving of their newly-won championship?" As of this writing, the results are Bray Wyatt (54 percent), Bayley (26 percent), and Naomi (20 percent).

How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership With Elimination Chamber Fallout, WWE Title Match?
- As noted earlier, Aziz Ansari wore an nWo Wolfpac sweatshirt when he hosted SNL in January. The next celebrity to wear nWo Red & Black is Kendall Jenner, who was seen wearing the t-shirt style around the town.


