- Daniel Bryan showed of his latest garden video where he gives a tutorial on how to plant a pomegranate tree. Bryan continues to hold down the General Manager duties on SmackDown, with his latest announcement being a battle royal for the new number one contender for the WWE Championship, which will take place on next week's SmackDown.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be a guest star at the Syracuse Crunch hockey game on March 11 where he will drop the puck and be available for autographs in Memorial Hall during the first intermission. There are also VIP meet and greet packages that are $150 and $250, respectively.

- The Rock and his production company, Seven Bucks, will be developing a new show for CNN. Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History will explore music that transcended some of our nation's biggest moments and will debut in April of this year.

