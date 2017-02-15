- Daniel Bryan showed of his latest garden video where he gives a tutorial on how to plant a pomegranate tree. Bryan continues to hold down the General Manager duties on SmackDown, with his latest announcement being a battle royal for the new number one contender for the WWE Championship, which will take place on next week's SmackDown.
- The Rock and his production company, Seven Bucks, will be developing a new show for CNN. Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History will explore music that transcended some of our nation's biggest moments and will debut in April of this year.
Cool buzz on our new @CNN show. Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to bring you our @cnnorigseries #SOUNDTRACKS. From the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, to the 9/11 attacks to our LBGT community's Stonewall Riots...we chronicle the music that transformed and transcended the monumental events of our nation's history. You'll never listen to these iconic songs the same way again when you see how profoundly they inspired the people and great change in our country. Excited for you to watch. #SOUNDTRACKS #SevenBucksProds #ShowOfForce THIS APRIL on #CNN.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.