As noted earlier, Josh Mathews referred to himself as "the best play-by-play announcer in the world," which first brought TNA Interviewer/Ring Announcer Jeremy Borash to come after Mathews on Twitter. The two exchanged a number of tweets before both individuals deleted all of their tweets.

Now, Matthews' latest Twitter battle is against former TNA wrestler, Shark Boy, who was also annoyed at Mathews' comments, sending numerous tweets at him like this:

Better than Gordon Solie? Better than Tony Schiavone? Give me a break, @realjoshmathews! You couldn't carry either of their mic cables. — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017

Mathews finally responded to the tweets, eventually blocking Shark Boy:

Guy named @SharkBoyNet (unverified) is obsessed with me. Send a self addressed & stamped envelope to the office, I'll send an 8x10, kid. — Josh Mathews ?? (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017

Great, because I'm out of toilet paper and willing to risk the paper cuts. #VerifyThat https://t.co/0yo7UbXde4 — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017

Awww, can't afford small life necessities? Keep the envelope. Start a Go Fund Me and enjoy being #Blocked https://t.co/REktppblNN — Josh Mathews ?? (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017

Oh no!!!! I've been hashtag blocked by @realjoshmathews!!!... Cancel my unverified Twitter account. No reason to tweet anymore. #Chickens--t https://t.co/cXsaXcFWyf — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017

Even though he was apparently blocked, Shark Boy continued to tweet about Mathews, which you can see in their entirety by clicking here.

