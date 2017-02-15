As noted earlier, Josh Mathews referred to himself as "the best play-by-play announcer in the world," which first brought TNA Interviewer/Ring Announcer Jeremy Borash to come after Mathews on Twitter. The two exchanged a number of tweets before both individuals deleted all of their tweets.

Now, Matthews' latest Twitter battle is against former TNA wrestler, Shark Boy, who was also annoyed at Mathews' comments, sending numerous tweets at him like this:


Mathews finally responded to the tweets, eventually blocking Shark Boy:





Low Viewership For This Week's Impact Wrestling, Big Drop From Last Week, No Cable Top 150 Spot
See Also
Low Viewership For This Week's Impact Wrestling, Big Drop From Last Week, No Cable Top 150 Spot

Even though he was apparently blocked, Shark Boy continued to tweet about Mathews, which you can see in their entirety by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles