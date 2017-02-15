As noted earlier, Josh Mathews referred to himself as "the best play-by-play announcer in the world," which first brought TNA Interviewer/Ring Announcer Jeremy Borash to come after Mathews on Twitter. The two exchanged a number of tweets before both individuals deleted all of their tweets.
Better than Gordon Solie? Better than Tony Schiavone? Give me a break, @realjoshmathews! You couldn't carry either of their mic cables.— Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017
Mathews finally responded to the tweets, eventually blocking Shark Boy:
Guy named @SharkBoyNet (unverified) is obsessed with me. Send a self addressed & stamped envelope to the office, I'll send an 8x10, kid.— Josh Mathews ?? (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017
Great, because I'm out of toilet paper and willing to risk the paper cuts. #VerifyThat https://t.co/0yo7UbXde4— Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017
Awww, can't afford small life necessities? Keep the envelope. Start a Go Fund Me and enjoy being #Blocked https://t.co/REktppblNN— Josh Mathews ?? (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017
Oh no!!!! I've been hashtag blocked by @realjoshmathews!!!... Cancel my unverified Twitter account. No reason to tweet anymore. #Chickens--t https://t.co/cXsaXcFWyf— Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017
Even though he was apparently blocked, Shark Boy continued to tweet about Mathews, which you can see in their entirety by clicking here.
