- Above is behind-the-scenes video of Xavier Woods performing "What Is Love?" with Postmodern Jukebox. Full video of the segment, featuring Francesca, is below:

- WWE stock was up 0.53% today, closing at $22.45 per share. Today's high was $22.74 and the low was $22.28.

- We've noted how R-Truth has been busy working on his hip-hop career as of late, recording new singles and filming music videos. He posted this video and noted that the "I Got It" single is almost complete:

" I Got It " almost done! pic.twitter.com/zvJ2cX2JSP — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 14, 2017

