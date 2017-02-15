- WWE NXT began airing promos for Kassius Ohno's return on tonight's show, as seen above. We noted before that Triple H has announced Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the February 22nd tapings from the University of Central Florida.

- This Fallout video from this week's NXT features WWE UK competitor Pete Dunne talking to Dasha Fuentes about making a name for himself in the company. Dunne, who will face Mark Andrews next Wednesday night, is interrupted by NXT General Manager William Regal. Regal says making a name for himself is good but the way he acted in Blackpool won't fly in NXT.

- As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's NXT a thumbs up with over 1200 votes while 56% of fans gave last night's 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2900 votes and 75% of fans gave SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3300 votes.

How did you enjoy #SDLive tonight? — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

How did you enjoy #205live tonight? — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2017

