- WWE NXT began airing promos for Kassius Ohno's return on tonight's show, as seen above. We noted before that Triple H has announced Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the February 22nd tapings from the University of Central Florida.
- As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's NXT a thumbs up with over 1200 votes while 56% of fans gave last night's 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2900 votes and 75% of fans gave SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3300 votes.
How did you enjoy #SDLive tonight?— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
How did you enjoy #205live tonight?— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT?— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2017
