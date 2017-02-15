- Samoa Joe will begin working WWE RAW live events this weekend in California. Joe is scheduled to face Sami Zayn, who he's expected to wrestle at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view.
- RAW Women's Champion Bayley made a stop at Full Sail University this week and wrote the following on her history with Charlotte Flair:
In September 2014 I had my very first title match for #NXT vs Charlotte Flair in that building behind me. I didn't win. But now..... pic.twitter.com/bl6yyXDrGh— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 15, 2017
