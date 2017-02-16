- Earlier we posted a Valentine's Day video from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel at this link. Above is a video with Nikki Bella's Valentine's Day words for boyfriend John Cena while spending the holiday with Bryan and Brie in Los Angeles.

- Josh noted earlier how former World Heavyweight Champion Vader (Leon White) tweeted about entering his "last days" and being grateful for the time he had. He wrote, "As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time"

That tweet was made on Valentine's Day but has since been deleted. Vader announced last November that doctors told him he had around 2 years to live due to congestive heart failure. He later announced that a 4th doctor told him the previous diagnosis may be wrong, and he began working out with Diamond Dallas Page in January.

- Raj earlier posted on WWE Shop releasing the new List of Jericho clipboards for WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. As seen below, they are asking fans to post photos with the clipboards as they are being shipped out this week. You can get $5 off all WWE Shop orders that are $30+ with the code WWEWINC5. Visit WWE Shop by clicking here.

Post a picture of your #thelistofjericho clipboard and tag it with #wweshopshots for a chance to https://t.co/Sne8AarGgn  WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 15, 2017

Who else knows people that deserve to be on the list?https://t.co/8z0Mf19qRh https://t.co/0Nf6w7lGwK  WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 15, 2017

