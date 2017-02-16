- Tonight's Impact Wrestling episode will feature Eddie Edwards looking for revenge on Davey Richards, Moose & Brandi Rhodes vs. Crazzy Steve & Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Laurel's bachelorette party and Braxton Sutter's bachelor party, The Hardys trying to capture tag team gold in Mexico, a surprise blast from World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley's past and more. Above is a teaser for tonight.
- Below is the latest "A Day In The Life" video from TNA, featuring Allie's journey from the makeup room to the Knockouts locker room:
