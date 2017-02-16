- As noted, Linda McMahon has been confirmed by the US Senate in a 81-19 vote to be the Small Business Administrator for President Donald Trump. We have a photo of Linda at The White House with Trump and the entire McMahon family, including Vince McMahon, at this link. Below is video of Linda's swearing-in with her grandkids and Vice President Mike Pence.
- As seen below, WWE Shop will be releasing a new "Glorious" t-shirt for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode soon:
This new @REALBobbyRoode tee is coming soon to #WWEShop. And it will be #Glorious! #WWE #NXT #BobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/tsbBwcy43d— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 16, 2017
