- As noted, Linda McMahon has been confirmed by the US Senate in a 81-19 vote to be the Small Business Administrator for President Donald Trump. We have a photo of Linda at The White House with Trump and the entire McMahon family, including Vince McMahon, at this link. Below is video of Linda's swearing-in with her grandkids and Vice President Mike Pence.

Jonathan Coachman noted on Twitter that there was no "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter this week due to West Coast TV programming. The segment will return next week. Coach also confirmed that he will be in attendance for WrestleMania 33 this year but he wasn't sure if ESPN and SportsCenter will be with him to cover the event as they did last year.

- As seen below, WWE Shop will be releasing a new "Glorious" t-shirt for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode soon:

