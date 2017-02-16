- The extended preview for UFC 209 has been released, taking a look at the two title fights set for March and Las Vegas. In the main event, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title for a second time vs. Stephen Thompson, while Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson meet for the interim lightweight title.

One person, Woodley, was less than impressed by the promotional work for the event and let it be known on social media:

Let me know when you guys do my version of the extended promo and I'll retweet it. His came out great https://t.co/mIVGv5QI8S — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) February 16, 2017

- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is currently in Las Vegas, and he just happened to run into an "old friend." McGregor snapped a picture with former UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta on Wednesday night. In the past, McGregor mentioned both Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta quite often when talking about his contract with the UFC.

I came up under Lorenzo Fertitta and the Fertitta regime. Nobody in the history of the fight game has come up as fast and as young as I have. I now, at 28 years of age, have my eyes firmly set on the 'highest paid fighter' and 'highest earning athlete' accolades. Understand and respect what you are witnessing here. Because not one of you can do nothing to stop it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

