- The extended preview for UFC 209 has been released, taking a look at the two title fights set for March and Las Vegas. In the main event, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title for a second time vs. Stephen Thompson, while Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson meet for the interim lightweight title.

One person, Woodley, was less than impressed by the promotional work for the event and let it be known on social media:


- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is currently in Las Vegas, and he just happened to run into an "old friend." McGregor snapped a picture with former UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta on Wednesday night. In the past, McGregor mentioned both Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta quite often when talking about his contract with the UFC.

