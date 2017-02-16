- Above, Eva Marie did a Q & A with her fans, discussing sobriety, filming two movies, and a number of other topics. One fan asked: "How do you deal with 'hate?'"

"When I first started in WWE, that was my first time being on social media. So it was very, very new to me and I'm not going to lie, when you first see negative comments, or, you know, people saying bad things about you...we're all human, it doesn't feel good. We all want to be liked and accepted, so, sure it's going to hurt or sting a little bit, but then at the end of the day you have to remember, these people don't know you. They have no idea how you are as a person, how you interact with people on a day-to-day basis, and if anything, I kind of feel bad for anybody that feels the need to go on social media and leave something negative, because what good is that doing?"

- Big Show will be making an appearance on Friday (2/17) at Autorama in Market Hall in Dallas on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are required for admission. One person per autograph. Autographs are first come, first served. Admission into the event does not guarantee an autograph. No posed photo opportunities are allowed

- On this past week's Raw, Bayley took on Charlotte for the Raw Women's Championship. Towards the end of the match, Dana Brooke came to the ring to help Charlotte, Sasha Banks then came out, put down Dana and helped Bayley win the match. On Twitter, Charlotte commented on what happened and Bayley responded:

.@MsCharlotteWWE Sasha has always had my back but I was focused on beating you myself.....Again. I had no idea she would do that. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 15, 2017

