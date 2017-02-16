- Above, Eva Marie did a Q & A with her fans, discussing sobriety, filming two movies, and a number of other topics. One fan asked: "How do you deal with 'hate?'"
- Big Show will be making an appearance on Friday (2/17) at Autorama in Market Hall in Dallas on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are required for admission. One person per autograph. Autographs are first come, first served. Admission into the event does not guarantee an autograph. No posed photo opportunities are allowed
- On this past week's Raw, Bayley took on Charlotte for the Raw Women's Championship. Towards the end of the match, Dana Brooke came to the ring to help Charlotte, Sasha Banks then came out, put down Dana and helped Bayley win the match. On Twitter, Charlotte commented on what happened and Bayley responded:
.@MsCharlotteWWE Sasha has always had my back but I was focused on beating you myself.....Again. I had no idea she would do that.— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 15, 2017
