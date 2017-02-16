- Above, Nikki Bella shows her reunion with Winston, who she hasn't seen in months since his new home is with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.
Just found out Cash Me Outside has merch & I still don't...— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) February 16, 2017
How bout dah?
- Today, Gangrel turns 48 years old. He's still active on the indie circuit and has made a number of sporadic appearances on WWE TV over the years. Below is a photo of him with Paige from yesterday.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.