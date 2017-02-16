- Above is the first episode of "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" with Finn Balor and his parents.
- WWE NXT Superstars Liv Morgan, No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger and Ember Moon hosted anti-bullying rallies at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando on Wednesday, as seen below:
Today, @WWENXT Superstars on the #RoadToWrestleMania spoke to the @BGCCF in Orlando, FL about #BeaSTAR! You can be the #Hero of your club! pic.twitter.com/jqP0fAqCyd— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2017
