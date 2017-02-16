- Seth Rollins and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Gerald McCoy participate in Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown All-Star Madden Challenge" in this new video.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which legendary big man would they most like to see battle Braun Strowman - Brock Lesnar, Andre the Giant, Bam Bam Bigelow, Big Daddy V, Big Show, Diesel (Kevin Nash), Kane, King Kong Bundy, Mark Henry, Sid, The Undertaker, Vader or Yokozuna. As of this writing, 32% voted for Lesnar while 21% voted for Taker, 15% for Andre, 6% for Diesel and Yoko, 5% for Vader and Big Show, and 3% for Big Daddy V.

- WWE Superstars were representing the company at NBA games last night as Dana Brooke appeared at the Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs game and Rusev attended the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game, as seen below:

I was looking for @ADAMDEVINE at the game. Nowhere to be found. pic.twitter.com/wEGlRwQXEz — Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) February 16, 2017

