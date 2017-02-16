- Seth Rollins and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Gerald McCoy participate in Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown All-Star Madden Challenge" in this new video.
- WWE Superstars were representing the company at NBA games last night as Dana Brooke appeared at the Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs game and Rusev attended the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game, as seen below:
Let's go @LAClippers let's go! pic.twitter.com/4Ks4WxSNh5— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) February 16, 2017
I was looking for @ADAMDEVINE at the game. Nowhere to be found. pic.twitter.com/wEGlRwQXEz— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) February 16, 2017
Happy to have @WWE's @DanaBrookeWWE in the ??! #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/LoA7tUps4l— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 16, 2017
