Source: Eyes on the Game

Samoa Joe spoke with Eyes on the Game earlier this week on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"When I came here [WWE], I remember, for years he was kind of championing my cause to be in the WWE and to see me now, he's like 'Oh, of course, the minute I'm gone, you're here' and so, between me and him, it's always been a very interesting relationship, we're kind of like brothers who fight all the time."

Future WWE goals:

"Me being on Raw, my main goal is the Universal Championship, and you got a lot of top tier competitors kind of vying for that title: Goldberg, you have Brock, you have Roman, you have Kevin Owens, I mean, the current champion now. I have no problem going in there and smashing any of them and taking the belt from them."

Wrestling John Cena:

"It's been 18 years, 18 years ago, myself and John Cena had a match and based off that match WWE inevitably hired him, and brought him along and I went my own separate way. It's been 18 years since me and John have been in the ring together. John, you know, early in my career, he's been a close personal friend and we drove a lot of miles together, and it would be an absolute pleasure to reunite in the ring and once again, smash him in the face and take everything from him."

Samoa Joe also discussed AJ Styles and CM Punk's UFC fight. You can hear the full interview by clicking here or simply watching the video above.

