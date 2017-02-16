Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

We noted earlier this week how John Cena is scheduled to take more time away from WWE after the April 2nd WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando. It's believed he will be filming The Pact, which is set for a theatrical release in 2018.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Cena has a lot of projects planned for this year. He is currently off advertising for SmackDown events beginning the week after WrestleMania, including the June 8th Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis.

Cena is expected to team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania but that match has not been confirmed.

