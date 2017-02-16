- Above is the latest episode of "Bella Family Origins" with Nikki Bella in her hometown of Brawley, California.
Thanks, I agree @wwe made a mistake. It was great content-not because of me but because of the legends who had a format to tell their story. https://t.co/EGCxLHCoh5— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 15, 2017
- As noted, Dana Warrior recently signed a multi-year Ambassador deal with WWE. She worked an anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girl Clubs of Orlando yesterday with Darren Young, who is currently recovering from elbow surgery. Young posted these photos of the two:
Yesterday I had the opportunity to work with #DanaWarrior who is the wife of the #UltimateWarrior and we had an absolute blast speaking with members of the @BGCA_Clubs in Orlando, FL about #BeaSTAR! We had SOOO MUCH FUN and I'm looking forward to teaming up with you more and I must say we make a GREAT team spreading positive vibes. ???? Your smile and energy you bring is absolutely contagious. ?????? #blockthehate #dreambig #positivevibes #positivementalattitude #bedifferent #mevsme #thedoubtersmademedoit #lovewins #smile #fun #wwe #BeaSTAR #RoadToWrestleMania #WWEHero
