- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be hosting WWE's "Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016" DVD that hits stores this coming week. Above is a preview, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com.

Sasha Banks took a shot at Charlotte Flair when a fan commented on Sasha hitting Charlotte with her crutch during Monday's RAW main event, which saw Charlotte lose the RAW Women's Title to Bayley. The fan wrote, "You hit Charlotte in the boobs with a crutch! That's not cool #Boss"

Sasha replied with the following:

- WWE Hall of Famer Sting made a tweet to promote the WWE Champions mobile game and commented on never getting to face The Undertaker. He posted the following and wrote, "In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis"

