- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be hosting WWE's "Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016" DVD that hits stores this coming week. Above is a preview, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com.
Sasha replied with the following:
Send the bill to @WWE ?? https://t.co/fIqY7vvNCU— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 16, 2017
- WWE Hall of Famer Sting made a tweet to promote the WWE Champions mobile game and commented on never getting to face The Undertaker. He posted the following and wrote, "In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis"
In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/aVoNXWdbR6 pic.twitter.com/CaHuOWWC99— Sting (@Sting) February 16, 2017
