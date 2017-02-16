Following ESPN's recent "30 For 30: This Was The XFL" special, Thom Loverro wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Times on how Vince McMahon changed sports and more. You can check out the full piece at this link. Sam Ford, a research affiliate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's comparative media studies program, commented on how he sees similarities in President Donald Trump's political rise and the McMahons' construction of a worldwide wrestling empire. He said:
As seen below, Triple H responded to the article with praise for his father-in-law, the WWE Chairman. Stephanie McMahon also re-tweeted the article. Triple H commented:
.@VinceMcMahon vision can be seen not only sports & entertainment, but EVERYWHERE! #HonoredToSitUnderTheLearningTree https://t.co/q710VNYrTT— Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.