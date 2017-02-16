- The final rating for this week's WWE RAW from Las Vegas was a 2.16, down from last week's 2.20 rating. As noted, this week's show drew 3.087 million viewers, down from last week's 3.115 million viewers.
Gettin' work done and aiming for that #DadBod! #PlantStrong #wwe @RehabPlusPHX pic.twitter.com/11wLpwoDbM— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 16, 2017
- While WWE has not posted a video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi receiving her custom title plates, they did post this photo of the plates on display backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.