Impact opens with a video of the recent events leading into tonight's show. Starting with The Hardy's being "transported" last week to Tijuana, Mexico. Where they will begin their "Expedition of Gold" at the Auditorio Municipal, against Super Crazy & Psicosis. The video also shows the conclusion of last week's World Championship match between Lashley and Eddie Edwards. Which saw Eddie's Wolves partner Davey Richards betray him. The opening five minutes of the show are featured in the video below.

We are now in the Impact Zone, and Decay's new theme "Left Behind" hits as they make their way to the ring for this mixed tag match.

Rosemary & Crazzy Steve w/Abyss Vs. Brandi Rhodes & Moose

Madison Rayne is in on commentary for this mixed tag match. Standard mixed tag rules where the men and women can only wrestle each other. Rosemary teases starting things off with Brandi first, but instead tags in Crazzy Steve. Moose has to come in now. Rosemary distracts him and Steve leaps onto his back and rakes him in the eyes. Steve then does 2 straight basement dropkicks on Moose. He goes for a third but Moose fires up and knocks Steve down with a shoulder tackle. On commentary, The Pope talks about Moose coming to the defense of Cody's wife last week. Mathews chimes in, and in a roundabout way, mentions how he would appreciate someone coming to the aid of his wife. Rayne is of course Josh's wife. She is sitting right next to him here... Moose is in control until Abyss gets involved. He attacks Moose and throws him into the ring steps. Brandi runs into the ring to object. Referee Earl Hebner tries to get Brandi back into her corner. This distraction enables The Decay to double team Moose on the outside, while Rosemary screams at Brandi and taunts her. Crazzy Steve controls the next few minutes of the match by grounding Moose with a chinlock. Moose eventually battles back and starts trading strikes with Crazzy Steve. When Moose wins the exchange, Abyss reaches into the ring, grabs Moose and helps Steve retake control of the match. In a cool spot, Steve charges at Moose, gets rolled up and then Moose powerbombs Steve with one arm. He launches him over the top rope and onto Abyss at ringside. Rosemary now climbs onto Moose's back. Brandi gets into the ring and pulls Rosemary down. She then delivers a couple of chops to her. Brandi then connects with a second rope missile dropkick on Rosemary. Brandi and Moose now work in tandem against Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. They hit stereo Moose style punches and then hit a stereo "game changer" on Steve and Rosemary. Moose covers and pins Steve, and they get the victory.

Moose & Brandi Rhodes defeat Crazzy Steve & Rosemary

Eddie Edwards is now shown backstage. The cameraman attempts to interview him. Edwards says he is not here to talk. He is headed to the ring to kick Davey Richards ass.

Back from the break, Moose and Brandi are backstage celebrating their victory. Moose says Brandi has his number if she ever needs help again. He calls Brandi "Mini Moose".

Highlights are shown from last week where Davey Richards betrayed his Wolves partner Eddie Edwards.... Now back in The Impact Zone and Edwards music hits. He rushes into the ring and grabs a mic. He says that he is going to make this short and to the point. He wants to beat up Davey Richards. Edwards calls last week, the lowpoint of his entire career. He can't believe that his partner/brother would betray him, but what angered him more was how Davey forced his wife to watch him get beat up. Edwards says that Davey crossed the line and he calls him out..... Out comes Angelina Love instead. She tells Eddie that only she can determine when Davey comes out. Angelina asks Eddie, what he is so mad about it.. She questions where Edwards was when Richards tore his ACL. She asks Edwards where he was when she was 9 months pregnant and Richards was limping around trying to help her at home.... Love says that now Edwards can get Richards and introduces Davey as 'The American Wolf'. Richards comes to the stage and joins his wife. Richards yells at Edwards and tells him that he made The American Wolves. He says that Eddie was a nobody before he discovered him. Richards warns Edwards to walk away. Eddie instead charges at Richards and they start brawling near the ramp. Security runs out and attempts to break the two men up. More security comes out. Edwards gets in the ring, grabs the mic and says that this isn't over. He challenges Davey Richards to an anything goes street fight tonight.

