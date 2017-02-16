- Above is the full WWE Tag Team Title Match between Tyson Kidd and Cesaro and The Usos at the 2015 Fastlane PPV.

- WWE posted an article on "Teddy Long's Top 10 Tag Team Matches" as a tribute to the former General Manager's signature tag team match making abilities. The gallery includes matches like, Batista and The Undertaker vs. Mr. Kennedy and Finlay, John Cena and Big Show vs. JBL and Orlando Jordan, and finally, The Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young vs. Torrie Wilson and Dawn Marie.

Another Celebrity Wears NWO Red And Black, Fans On Most Deserving Champ, Neville Entrance Music
- As noted earlier, Kendall Jenner was seen wearing an nWo Wolfpack shirt while attending a Michael Kors show. WWE has since posted an article on this and thanks to the shirt getting a bump in popularity, WWE Shop has it highlighted on their store today. Kevin Nash also posted a comment on his Instagram about Kendall wearing his former stable's shirt.

"No one has rocked it better."

@RealKevinNash kendalljenner No one has rocked it better.

A post shared by Kevin Nash (@nash5959)


