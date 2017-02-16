- Title Match Wrestling posted this video of The Boogeyman scaring a young fan at the recent "Breaking Point" event put on by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston, Texas.
- As noted, Big Show vs. Braun Strowman will take place on Monday's WWE RAW from Los Angeles. The WWE veteran tweeted the following on the match:
The young giants always scream at the top of their lungs. Strowman wants attention...well he got mine. See ya Monday, kid. #Raw— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 16, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.