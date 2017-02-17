Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Jacksonville, Florida:

Kassius Ohno defeated Kona Reeves with the big elbow

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi did a promo in the ring with Andrea D'Marco. He's huge, over 7 foot tall and is a former Minnesota Viking pre-season player

* Heidi Lovelace defeated Macey Estrella. Some good story-telling early on, Heidi came in with a name but Macey is certainly progressing

* Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY defeated The Ealy Twins. Dain was dominant and really impressive as usual. No Eric Young tonight but Nikki Cross was ejected from ringside before the end of the match

* Elias Samson defeated Buddy Murphy. Strong heat for The Drifter as usual

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka and Liv Morgan defeated Mandy Rose and Kimber Lee

* No Way Jose defeated Patrick Clark

* Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Noam Dar and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Dar was one of the highlights all night, really entertaining stuff from him. Good match in the ring, Dillinger got the pin on Dar

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.