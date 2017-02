- Above is this week's ROH "Women of Honor" match between Jenny Rose vs. Taeler Hendrix with Mandy Leon on commentary.

- ROH is put out a statement that they will hold their first ever Women of Honor Tryout Camp and it will be in partnership with Japanese wrestling promotion, STARDOM. The statement also says "at least" one wrestler will be picked for a tour of Japan with STARDOM later in the year. You can read the full statement by clicking here

- A documentary is coming out on Matt Riddle's journey from UFC fighter to one of the top wrestlers in independent wrestling. Episode 1 premieres February 22 on FloSlam, below is a trailer for the documentary.

