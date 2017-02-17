On last night's Impact Wrestling, Matt and Jeff Hardy worked a match in Mexico (under the CRASH Wrestling promotion) as part of their "Expedition of Gold" storyline. As you can see in the video above, the referee is blurred out at all times throughout their match against Super Crazy and Psicosis.
This is not the first time these companies have bumped heads, back in 2015 Hernandez was under contract with Lucha Underground and ended up appearing on TNA. TNA signed him under the belief that he was a free agent as apparently Hernandez asked for his release from Lucha Underground, but it never went through. Once Lucha Underground came calling, TNA released him soon after.
Neither company has commented on the referee situation, although Impact Wrestling did retweet this photo from Matt Hardy's account.
