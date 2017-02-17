- Above, The Rock did a Q&A on his YouTube channel and gave his thoughts on an upcoming character he will be playing, Black Adam, who he considers a hero. He was also asked who his greatest inspiration is, his response was:

"I've been really lucky and fortunate to have a lot of people in my life who have inspired me over the years. I can pull inspiration from everybody who I have around me, whether it's family, or employees, or team members. It sounds incredibly cheesy, the fans inspire me and that is the truth. I meet fans all over the world and I often say that I have the greatest fans in the world and I honestly believe that."

- AJ Styles will be appearing today at Wizard World Comic Con Portland in the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon from 6 to 9 p.m. His schedule is as follows: 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.: Photos, 7 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.: Autographs, 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Q&A Panel. Tickets are required for admission, autographs and photo opportunities, which can be purchased by clicking here.

- As noted earlier, former ECW and WWE talent Nicole Bass passed away at the age of 52. Tommy Dreamer and Lance Storm posted messages on social media with their thoughts. UPDATE: Nicole has not passed away, although she is scheduled to be taken off life support later today, click here for the full update.

Sad to confirm the passing of Bodybuilder icon ECW & WWE valet @sternshow regular Nicole Bass has passed away Her heart was as big as she was. She was a wonderful & lovely person. Happy she came to a @houseofhardcore show & she had a smile on her face. A post shared by Tommy Dreamer (@thetommydreamer) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

