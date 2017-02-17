As noted, WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele passed away on Thursday night at the age of 79. Below are comments from Triple H, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Jim Ross and others from around the wrestling world:

George Steele was a one of a kind performer who could make fans smile or boo...and his competitors laugh or cry... — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

...I worked with him a lot when I first got to @WWE and was able to learn so much. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKbo1WCnzb — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

One of the greatest "Characters" in @WWE history! Had the honor of working with George Steele on many occasions. R.I.P. "Animal!" https://t.co/CCcESCSp0U — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 17, 2017

Heard about George "The Animal" Steele today. As a kid, he made my tongue turn green just like his... #GeorgeTheAnimalSteele @WWE — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 17, 2017

Got the privilege of traveling the world with George 'The Animal' Steele and enjoyed every minute of it. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/UnbhTaY9Qt — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 17, 2017

Sorry to hear of the passing of George "The Animal" Steel! He was an Agent/ producer when I first came to @WWE and was always very kind. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 17, 2017

I had the pleasure of meeting the great George "The Animal" Steele not just a kind man but a true ICON of our industry. #RIPGeorgeSteele — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) February 17, 2017

I just read the sad news that George The Animal Steele passed away.??Thank you for giving me so many wonderful childhood memories ?RIP ???? — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 17, 2017

Condolences go out to the Jim Myers family. George "The Animal" Steele was a fantastic guy and first class gentleman. RIP — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 17, 2017

I feared him as a kid.

I cheered him as a teenager

I became friends w/him as an adult

Never be another like

George the Animal Steele pic.twitter.com/TdrIfod68i — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 17, 2017

REST IN PEACE GEORGE THE ANIMAL STEELE. YOU WERE ALWAYS THE INTELLIGENT BROTHER I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/4yQ1YyzyJ2 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 17, 2017

The wrestling world lost one of the best today and I lost a good friend. RIP George"the animal" Steele. My prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/2b5ITY5Q7l — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) February 17, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of old friend & fellow @WWE HOFER George "The Animal" Steele at age 79.

The @michiganstateu grad was good man.

RIP ?? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 17, 2017

George "Animal" Steele was one of the most unique and unforgettable characters ever in our business. #RIP — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) February 17, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.