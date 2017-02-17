- WWE posted this video of recruit Jeet Rama doing single-leg squats at the WWE Performance Center recently.

Corey Graves will be live at the New York Toy Fair in New York City tomorrow to reveal something for the WWE - TMNT line of toys it appears. The announcement will air on Facebook. Below are details:

.@WWEGraves has an EXCLUSIVE reveal for you LIVE from New York Toy Fair TOMORROW at 4 PM ET! @TMNT pic.twitter.com/86LjAhJhdZ — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele passed away on Thursday night at the age of 79. Earlier we posted reactions from around the wrestling world at this link. Below are comments from Stephanie McMahon and a video package WWE released:

The late, great @WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele had a career unlike any other! https://t.co/rASN9YGCeJ pic.twitter.com/IhBh9bNDZa — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017

#RIPGeorgeTheAnimalSteele - my first time backstage, he scared me so badly I ran into my father's arms - a true character & a wonderful man pic.twitter.com/kvC9tpeXG2 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 17, 2017

